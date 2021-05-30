Helio Castroneves finished first in the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.
The event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was billed as the most-attended sporting event since the pandemic's start, with the 135,000 tickets available -- approximately 40% of the Indiana racetrack's capacity -- quickly selling out.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
