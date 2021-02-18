Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * North and Central Georgia. * Through Friday morning * Widespread rainfall will continue across much of Georgia through today. An additional one to two inches of rain can be expected with some locally higher amounts. * Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Roads may be closed. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&