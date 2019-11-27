British celebrity chef Gary Rhodes has died aged 59, his family says.
In a statement reported by the PA Media news agency, the family said: "The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE."
The family said Rhodes died on Tuesday evening with his wife Jennie at his side.
Two Dubai hotels where Rhodes had restaurants, Grosvenor House Dubai and Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa, released a statement saying they were "devastated" by the news, PA reported.
"Not only has the industry lost a true culinary legend, we have also lost an inspirational human being and a very dear friend," the hotels said.
"No words can express our sadness at Gary's death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rhodes family."
Rhodes, whose acclaimed restaurants achieved multiple Michelin stars, began his career at the Amsterdam Hilton, before swiftly rising through the ranks of the London restaurant scene.
As well as writing more than 20 cooking books, Rhodes had a successful television career and worked around the world as an ambassador for British cuisine.
In 2016, Rhodes was made an Officer of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to the industry.
Top figures in the culinary world took to Twitter to pay tribute to Rhodes, including fellow TV chef Ainsley Harriott, who tweeted that Rhodes was "a culinary icon and a lovely man."