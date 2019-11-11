The family of Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who is scheduled to be executed November 20, told NBC Nightly News they'll keep fighting for him "until the end."
"I'm hoping that we get a fair and just judge, and my baby will be home," Reed's mother, Sandra Reed, told the network in an interview. "I'm holding on to it. I have to."
Rodney Reed has spent more than 21 years on death row for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites. He insists he's innocent and his attorneys, who are seeking a new trial, say recent witness accounts and new evidence exonerates Reed. A former prison inmate claims someone else confessed to the murder that sent Reed to prison.
More than 2.7 million people have signed an online petition at freerodneyreed.com, to stop Reed's execution.
Celebrities including Rhianna, Kim Kardashian West and Beyoncé have spoken out in support of Reed. Bishop Joe S. Vásquez, head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Austin, and Democratic and Republican state lawmakers made appeals last week.
"It's just amazing," Sandra Reed said of the support. "It's just uplifting. Thank you all."
"I know that there is somebody out there feeling us when we speak," Reed's brother Rodrick Reed. "I think a lot of people know the truth right now."
Critics say there's ample evidence of Reed's guilt, and Stites' sister told NBC Nightly News that people should be looking for justice for Stacey instead.
Reed's mother and brother said whatever happens, they aren't giving up.
"That's a fight that we will see all the way through, until the end," Rodrick Reed said.