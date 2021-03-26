Not Available
Ex-CDC head claims without evidence Covid-19 began in a China lab
- By Julia Hollingsworth, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
- By Travis Caldwell and Samira Said, CNN
-
- 0
- By Julia Hollingsworth, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Butts County Sheriff's Office issues BOLO on gang member Deadrianeon "Dee" Ridley
- Butts County Sheriff Gary Long orders dismantling of three "criminal street gangs"
- Location and design of Hwy. 36 Connector between Brownlee Road and Covington Street approved by GDOT
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Before and After: Courthouse in spotlight after trees removed
- Missing person alert issued for Eugenie Patryce Stephenson
- Railroad crossings in Jackson have been reopened
- Flovilla 5K on May 1 to benefit seriously wounded recreation coach Chris Head and his family
- Gov. Brian Kemp signs bills to cut Georgia income tax, boost foster-care credit
- Georgia's Plant Vogtle expansion ‘likely’ to miss in-service deadline
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: $1.2 million Jackson home boasts 2 barns, 2 garages, old-fashioned diner
- Top 10 US counties with the worst air pollution
- Pawsitively adorable: Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- Lowest-earning county in every state
- Best places to retire on the East Coast
- Best place to live in every state
- How much caffeine is in 10 types of drinks
- States with the most motor vehicle deaths in 2020
- ON THE MARKET: Beautiful Jackson Lake home boasts hand crafted bar, private boat ramp and Jacuzzi
- Most popular baby names for baby boomers
Latest News
- Georgia state lawmaker arrested protesting voting restriction bill outside governor's office
- Georgia absentee, early voting changes clear General Assembly, signed into law
- Biden warns North Korea of 'responses' if they continue to test ballistic missiles
- Cooling assistance available from Middle Georgia Community Action Agency beginning April 1
- Georgia Senate OKs paid parental leave for state workers, teachers
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Are you watching March Madness?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.