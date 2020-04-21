Driver killed in attack on WHO vehicle carrying coronavirus samples in Myanmar

A World Health Organization vehicle carrying coronavirus test samples came under attack in Myanmar, leaving the driver dead and a government official seriously injured.
The WHO confirmed that Pyae Sone Win Maung died of his injuries after the Monday attack in the Minbya township in the north-western state of Rakhine. Reuters reported that the vehicle had come under gunfire.
"The World Health Organization is deeply saddened at the death of its personnel during a security incident in Rakhine district of Myanmar," the WHO said in a statement Tuesday.
Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the WHO's Southeast Asia director, condemned "all kinds of physical, verbal or psychological violence against health workforce."
"This incident once again puts the spotlight on the extreme hardships being faced by our corona warriors -- our doctors, nurses, other health workforce -- especially while working in security compromised and hard-to-reach areas as they continue to contribute their best to save lives," she said.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres "strongly condemns the 20 April attack," his spokesman said in a statement.
"The Secretary-General expresses his condolences to the family of the deceased and wishes a swift recovery to the injured. He calls for a full and transparent investigation into the incident and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice."
