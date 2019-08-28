Tropical Storm Dorian was lashing the British and US Virgin Islands with heavy rain early Wednesday afternoon and was poised to deliver the same to eastern Puerto Rico, threatening floods and landslides in areas hard hit two years ago by Hurricane Maria.
The storm's center was just north of St. Croix, with maximum sustained winds of around 70 mph, heading toward the island of St. Thomas and eastern Puerto Rico.
Dorian may strengthen to a hurricane Wednesday. A hurricane warning has been issued for Vieques and the British and US Virgin Islands, while a hurricane watch and tropical storm warning have been issued for Puerto Rico.
Dorian's center may avoid Puerto Rico and slide just east late Wednesday afternoon, CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said. But it still could dump 4 to 10 inches of rain in a matter of hours in parts of that island and the British and US Virgin Islands.
"It has danced a little bit north," CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said late Wednesday morning of the storm's path. "The worst of the wind and the rain, too, is probably going to be in the Virgin Islands. The peak is still this afternoon."
Dorian's wind speeds won't approach those of Maria, the Category 4 storm that left more than 2,900 people dead in Puerto Rico. But they could be enough to strain Puerto Rican power infrastructure still in tenuous condition since the 2017 storm, Myers says, and spread misery across a territory where blue tarps still cover some of the holes that Maria ripped in homes' roofs.
Later this week, Dorian may strengthen over Atlantic waters and approach Florida or other parts of the southeastern US coast over the Labor Day weekend as a Category 3 hurricane, with sustained winds of 115 mph, the hurricane center forecast late Wednesday morning. It's still far too early to know exactly where or when the storm, considered a major hurricane at that predicted strength, could hit the US mainland.
Dorian's projected path has shifted significantly over the past day. The storm once was projected to swing south of Puerto Rico and rumble over the Dominican Republic. The forecast now anticipates the center missing Hispaniola altogether, though the Dominican Republic still could get tropical-storm rain and winds.
Puerto Rico prepares for impact
In the city of Ponce on Puerto Rico's southern coast, people still have tarps over their homes owing to damage Maria wrought, Mayor Maria "Mayita" Melendez told CNN. The city was hit with $1 billion in damages from Maria, she estimates.
Dorian easily could worsen a still-fragile reality, Myers said.
"There's already so much damage on the ground from (Maria) that this isn't going to take a lot to make a significant amount of damage, especially flooding," he said.
The tin roof over Lucy Beascochea's home still has holes in it, meaning every time it rains, water leaks in, she told CNN. She is nervous about the approaching storm, she said.
Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced on Monday declared a state of emergency for the island and urged people to prepare for the storm.
"For citizens who do not yet have safe roofs, we will have shelters ready," Vázquez said on Twitter.
Schools across Puerto Rico are closed Wednesday.
About 360 shelters are available across the island for a capacity of 48,500 people, the government's official Twitter account said Monday. And about 70 hospitals were prepared to handle emergencies, officials said.
"Thankfully, I've been preparing since May," said Krystle Rivera, whose family has been stocking up on water, canned food and gas in anticipation of the hurricane season.
CNN's Omar Jimenez reported from Puerto Rico. Madeline Holcombe and Jason Hanna wrote from Atlanta. Meg Wagner, Michelle Krupa and Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.