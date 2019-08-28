Heavy rain flooded roads and hurricane-force winds left parts of the British and US Virgin Islands without power Wednesday as Dorian moved away from the Northeastern Caribbean sea. The storm also threatened to bring flash flooding to parts of Puerto Rico still recovering from Hurricane Maria's wrath in 2017.
Dangerous winds and and heavy rainfall will continue over the next few hours in the Virgin Islands and parts of eastern Puerto Rico, the National Hurricane Center said.
Maximum sustained winds increased Wednesday to near 80 mph, and Dorian is expected to strengthen into a dangerous hurricane over the Atlantic waters, threatening Florida and others parts of the US east coast.
Dorian's wind speeds won't approach those of Maria, the Category 4 storm that left more than 2,900 people dead in 2017. But they could be enough to strain Puerto Rican infrastructure still in tenuous condition, CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said.
Meanwhile, the worst of the storms continues to impact British and US Virgin Islands, where Dorian flooded roads and downed power lines, leading local authorities to declare a state of emergency, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said.
The hurricane has already claimed its first indirect victim. An 80-year-old man fell from the roof of his house in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, while cleaning a drain in preparation for the storm, Puerto Rico Public safety Secretary Elmer Roman said.
The storm's projected path has shifted significantly over the past day. Once projected to swing south of Puerto Rico and rumble over the Dominican Republic, it's now forecast that the center will miss Hispaniola altogether, though the Dominican Republic still could get tropical-storm rain and winds.
"It has danced a little bit north," CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said of the storm's path. "The worst of the wind and the rain, too, is probably going to be in the Virgin Islands."
Later this week, Dorian may strengthen over Atlantic waters and approach Florida or other parts of the southeastern US coast over the Labor Day weekend as a Category 3 hurricane, the hurricane center forecast late Wednesday morning. It's still far too early to know exactly where or when the storm, considered a major hurricane at that predicted strength, could hit the US mainland.
US Virgin Islands under curfew
On the US Virgin Island of St. Croix, Stacy Mooney was recording video of the heavy rain outside morning and captured a sudden flash of blue-green light in the distance. Power went out for a few minutes, she wrote on Facebook.
"Overall, things are fine," she told CNN. "The winds have been fierce."
The US Virgin Islands will be under curfew from noon Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday because of the storm, Bryan said.
Puerto Rico prepares for impact
As of Wednesday night, 52 flights departing from San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and 50 flights that were scheduled to arrive were canceled as Dorian neared the island.
In the city of Ponce on Puerto Rico's southern coast, people still have tarps over their homes from Maria's damage, Mayor Maria "Mayita" Melendez told CNN. The city was hit with $1 billion in damages from Maria, she estimates.
Dorian's rains easily could worsen a still-fragile reality, Myers said.
"There's already so much damage on the ground from (Maria) that this isn't going to take a lot to make a significant amount of damage, especially flooding," he said.
Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced on Monday declared a state of emergency for the island and urged people to prepare for the storm.
"For citizens who do not yet have safe roofs, we will have shelters ready," Vázquez said on Twitter.
Schools across Puerto Rico were closed Wednesday.
"Thankfully, I've been preparing since May," said Krystle Rivera, whose family has been stocking up on water, canned food and gas in anticipation of the hurricane season.
By Wednesday morning, about 23 shelters were available across the island, but only about 40 people had arrived to use them, Puerto Rico Emergency and Disaster Management Commissioner Carlos A. Acevedo Caballero said.
CNN's Omar Jimenez reported from Puerto Rico. Madeline Holcombe and Jason Hanna wrote from Atlanta. Paul P. Murphy, Meg Wagner, Michelle Krupa, Melissa Alonso and Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.