Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- By Julia Hollingsworth and Adam Renton, CNN
- Updated
- Jackson cracking down on large gatherings; violators could face fines or jail time
- Peaceful protest march in Jackson ends with call for black community to work collectively for its betterment
- Butts County residents protest increases in millage rate and county budget
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County Sheriff's Office makes donation to Winging Cat Rescue
- COVID-19 testing will be done June 29-July 2 at Butts County Medical Center
- COVID-19 and education: How will the pandemic affect the Butts County School System
- No increase in COVID-19 deaths reported in Butts County
- US surgeons successfully perform double lung transplant on Covid-19 patient for first time: 'If she didn't get the transplant, she would not be alive'
- Butts County Magistrate Court Report
- Fleur de Lolly: Colorful, easy-to-make weeknight dinner
- Georgia's 'Gone with the Wind' museums are a big tourism draw -- and that's why at least one of them is changing its exhibit
- Pelosi says federal mandate on masks is 'long overdue'
- The garlic awakens: Toum till you swoon
- Biden, Trump campaigns release staff diversity data
