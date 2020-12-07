US Air Force officer and test pilot Chuck Yeager, known as "the fastest man alive," has died at the age of 97.
His wife Victoria tweeted from Yeager's verified Twitter account on Monday night that the World War II flying ace died just before 9 p.m. ET.
"An incredible life well lived, America's greatest pilot," she tweeted.
Yeager broke the sound barrier when he tested the X-1 in October 1947, although the feat was not announced to the public until 1948.
Born and raised in West Virginia, Yeager joined the Air Force at age 18 in 1941 and was assigned to the Army Air Corps, according to his website.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.