17 children injured after a plane dumped jet fuel over their elementary school playground near Los Angeles

More than a dozen elementary school children are being treated after a plane dumped jet fuel over a school playground near Los Angeles.
The incident happened at Park Avenue Elementary in Cudahy, California, just after noon on Tuesday, Sean Ferguson of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told CNN. A total of 17 children received minor injuries from the dump, and six adults were also injured.
The department confirmed the substance was in fact jet fuel in a tweet.
While the children were playing, a plane approaching Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) dumped the fuel, which fell over the group. The victims were treated by dozens of firefighters and paramedics at the school, which is located about 19 miles east of the airport.
Video posted on YouTube shows the plane flying overhead. Alan De Leon, who shot the video, told CNN he heard a loud whistle, smelled jet fuel and felt irritation in his eyes.
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that Delta Flight 89 bound for Shanghai, China, declared an emergency shortly after takeoff and returned to LAX. The agency could not immediately confirm the reports that fuel was dumped from the jet.
A hazardous materials team was also at the school testing the liquid, Ferguson said. In a written statement, the Los Angeles Unified School District said educators at are checking each classroom to make sure no injuries were missed. The district's Office of Environmental Health and Safety is also responding.
CNN's Chuck Johnston, Julia Jones, David Williams and Jennifer Selva contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.