Boulder police warn of 'active shooter at the King Soopers' supermarket

Boulder, CO police gather at the scene of a suspected active shooter on March 22.

 KCNC

Police in Colorado responded Monday afternoon to reports of an active shooter at a grocery store in south Boulder.

The Boulder police tweeted there is an "Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA."

The supermarket is part of a large shopping center with a two-story strip mall next door.

King Soopers is a supermarket brand of Kroger in the Rocky Mountain area of the United States.

Aerial video from the scene showed a massive police response and at least six ambulances.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.