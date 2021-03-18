Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds near 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...North and central Georgia. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Wet soils may allow some trees to down more easily. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&