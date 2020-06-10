Authorities involved in manhunt for shooting suspect order shelter in place after more shots fired

Authorities in California searching for the man suspected of shooting a deputy in Paso Robles ordered residents in a 2-mile area to shelter in place Thursday afternoon after shots were fired.
Deputy Nicholas Dreyfus, 28, was shot Wednesday when a man opened fire outside a police station in Paso Robles, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office identified the suspect as Mason James Lira, 26, in a news release Wednesday night. He is from the Monterey area and is considered armed and dangerous, the release said.
As the manhunt for him continued Thursday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff tweeted: "Update 6/11/2020 at 2:34 PM The Sheriff's Office is confirming that shots have been fired in Paso Robles and for the public to avoid the area of Ramada and Volpi Ysabel Road."
The gunfire occurred in the same area Dreyfus was shot.
It also said a shelter-in-place message was sent to residents who live within a 2-mile radius. It then expanded the area to include the city of Templeton, which is about 8 miles south of Paso Robles.
Dreyfus was shot in the face Wednesday while searching for the suspect, but the sheriff's office says his surgery was successful and he's listed in guarded condition and the prognosis is good.
"We feel that this was an ambush that he planned," San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said. "He intended for officers to come out of the police department and to assault them."
Lira allegedly began firing at police cars shortly after 3 a.m. (local time) as they entered the downtown area and at the station, Parkinson said.
Dreyfus was shot when he arrived to assist police officers at the station, the sheriff said.
Hours after the shooting, police found the body of a 58-year-old man near an Amtrak station in the city. The man had been shot in the head "at close proximity" and investigators believe the incidents are related, the sheriff's office said.
CNN's Stella Chan and Sarah Moon contributed to this report.
