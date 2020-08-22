Not Available
August 22 coronavirus news
- By Nectar Gan, Brett McKeehan, Angela Dewan, Fernando Alfonso III and Amir Vera, CNN
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Police clear Ingle's after second bomb threat in two days
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- After alleged complaints, 82-year-old mural in Jackson Post Office may be removed
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- First day of school not the norm thanks to COVID-19, but goes well in Butts County
- Judge William Fears, Bill Cooper granted emeritus status by Gordon State College Foundation
- Jackson agrees to treat retention pond water from Scotts Miracle-Gro; contract worth up to $350,000
- Gov. Kemp extends ban on large gatherings until Aug. 31; allows local governments to impose mask orders in public places
- Halls Bridge Road accident victims identified
- Lady Devils lose a heartbreaker in 8 innings against Strong Rock
Images
Videos
Latest News
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Do you plan on watching the Democratic National Convention this week?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.