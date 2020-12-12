Police have arrested at least six people so far during post-election protests on Saturday in Washington, DC Saturday, according to the DC Metropolitan Police Department's public affairs office.
Large groups of "Stop the Steal" protesters and counter-protesters have gathered outside the Supreme Court and at Freedom Plaza to protest the presidential election results. Most individuals were not wearing masks.
Videos circulating on social media show scuffles and small fights that have broken out sporadically, but so far the large gatherings have been mostly peaceful.
