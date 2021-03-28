Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Spalding County in west central Georgia... Southeastern Fayette County in north central Georgia... Northern Pike County in west central Georgia... Southwestern Henry County in north central Georgia... Southwestern Butts County in central Georgia... Northern Lamar County in west central Georgia... * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 1222 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brooks, or 10 miles west of Griffin, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Griffin, Locust Grove, Milner, Brooks, Williamson, Orchard Hill, Sunny Side, East Griffin, Highland Mills, Towalaga, Starrs Mill, Experiment, Walker Mill, Birdie, McKibben, Vaughn, Hollonville, Chappel Mill, Rover and Luella. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL...0.75IN; WIND...60MPH