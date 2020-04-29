Not Available
April 30 coronavirus news
- By Amy Woodyatt, Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
The latest coronavirus news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announces expansion of Batter Up Foods into Georgia
- Georgia reaches 1,000 coronavirus deaths; more than 24K cases have been reported
- Coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases top 25,000 in Georgia
- Body of missing Henry County kayaker found not far from where he was last seen in Butts County
- Celebrity Atlanta barber follows the Georgia governors lead, reopens shop
- COVID-19 cases in Butts County increasing; reported deaths drops by 1
- Majority of Butts County restaurants are keeping dining rooms closed
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams calls Gov. Kemp's decision to reopen state "dangerously incompetent"
- Large-scale COVID-19 testing to take place Friday at Georgia International Horse Park
Images
Videos
Latest News
- 10% of COVID-19 cases in Georgia are among health care workers
- University of Delaware says it still has no plans to release Biden's Senate papers, as pressure mounts
- Expert report predicts up to two more years of pandemic misery
- This family was randomly selected to take a coronavirus antibody test. Here's what it's like
- Georgia's shelter-in-place will expire - for most people - tonight
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Do you agree with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's decision to reopen hair salons, gyms and bowling alleys?
This poll is not scientific. It is for entertainment purposes only.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.