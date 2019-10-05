Appeals court agrees to look at Jodi Arias case

The Arizona Court of Appeals has agreed to consider appeals filed in the murder conviction of Jodi Arias, according to court documents.
Arias was sentenced to life in prison in 2015 for killing her ex-boyfriend.
This week, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said two matters are being considered in separate proceedings.
"In one, there is the criminal conviction and life sentence in the Arias case that ... is currently being considered by the Court of Appeals," prosecutors said in a statement.
"This also involves claims of prosecutorial misconduct that allegedly occurred during the Arias trial," they continued. "These separately are being reviewed as part of complaints submitted to the Arizona State Bar. Additionally, the internal matter involving sexual harassment of MCAO employees has already resulted in an investigation, which was fully concluded and resulted in discipline."
The prosecutor in the case, Juan Martinez, is facing disciplinary hearings for allegedly having a relationship with a blogger who was covering the trial, according to CNN affiliate KNXV.
Martinez's case has been referred to an independent counsel and the Arizona State Bar does not offer an opinion on cases it is not investigating, said Alberto Rodriguez, spokesman for the Arizona State Bar.
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced in September that Martinez was moved from the Capital Litigation Bureau to the Auto Theft Bureau.
"Given the Arizona Bar proceedings involving Mr. Martinez, I felt it was important to assign him a caseload that would be more flexible and allow him to take time when needed to focus on resolving these complaints," a statement from Chief Deputy Rachel Mitchell said.
In 2008, Arias killed her ex-boyfriend, Travis Alexander. She is currently at a state prison in Perryville.
CNN has contacted Arias' attorney Karen Clark for comment.
Her next court date is October 17.
Before her sentencing, Arias expressed remorse.
"To this day, I can't believe that I was capable of doing something that terrible," Arias said. "I'm truly disgusted and repulsed with myself. I'm horrified because of what I did, and I wish there was some way I could take it back."
CNN's Sheena Jones contributed to this report.