An NYPD officer is out of a coma after getting hit in the head during a deadly confrontation at Brooklyn nail salon

A New York Police Department officer who was placed in a medically induced coma this weekend after he was hit in the head with a metal chair is now conscious and in stable condition, according to a police spokesperson.
The officer, who was identified by a law enforcement source as Lesly Lafontant, a 21-year veteran of the force, was wounded while responding to a complaint at a Brooklyn nail salon Friday night.
Another officer was also injured after employees of Goldmine Nails asked police to remove a man who had urinated inside the store and the two officers discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest, Chief of Patrol Rodney K. Harrison said in a news conference.
The man was later identified by police as Dewayne Hawkes, 26. He was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.
Man killed at scene
As officers tried to arrest Hawkes in the salon, another man, later identified by police as Kwesi Ashun, entered the store and engaged in a "violent struggle" with the officers, Harrison said.
Lafontant deployed a Taser against Ashun but it was ineffective, according to Harrison. Ashun then hit Lafontant on the head with a metal chair, Harrison said. The officer then fired six shots at Ashun and he was killed, Harrison said.
The other officer, who has been with the NYPD for seven months, was treated for tinnitus at a local hospital and released.
Hawkes was wanted on a warrant for criminal mischief, Harrison said.
The second officer has not been identified.
"One of our brave officers was injured while keeping New Yorkers safe," Harrison said. "This time, because a man who violently interfered with a lawful arrest. This incident underscores the dangers our officers face each and every day."
