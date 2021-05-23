A shooting at a New Jersey house party leaves 2 people dead and at least 12 others injured

A man and a woman were shot and killed at a house party in Cumberland County, New Jersey, police said.
Another 12 people were injured in the melee, New Jersey State Police said.
Troopers responded to the scene on East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, the NJSP said.
Cooper University Hospital in Camden said it received six victims from a shooting at a home in Cumberland County.
It's unclear how many victims in total were taken from the scene to area hospitals.
Police have not given any information on the circumstances behind the shooting, or said if they have a suspect in custody.
Across the street from the house, the Rev. Michael Keene, of Trinity AME Church, said he initially thought fireworks were going off.
"I just started hearing at first what I thought was fireworks, it was really gunshots, and I heard nine in rapid succession," Keene told CNN affiliate WPVI.
"If you're going to a party, why do you need to take a gun?" he asked. "If you're there to have a good time why do you need a gun with you? That means you're expecting trouble to me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.