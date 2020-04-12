A North Carolina prison complex where an inmate died from Covid-19 Saturday has the highest number of coronavirus cases of any federal correctional complex in the United States, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).
Sixty inmates and 23 staff have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Butner Correctional Complex, according to BOP data. The complex is made up of one low security institution, two medium security institutions and a medical center.
The first death from coronavirus at the Butner complex occurred on Saturday night, the BOP said. The 81-year-old inmate in the medium-security Butner FCI 1 facility had pre-existing medical conditions and had been serving a 99-year sentence.
Staff at the Butner complex were given two surgical masks April 6 and will receive two more masks this Monday, a BOP spokesperson said. Inmates at Butner were given one surgical face mask last week, and will receive a cloth face mask this Monday.
Both staff and inmates are required to wear the face masks any time social distancing is not possible, and inmates are screened by medical staff before coming out of their cells, the spokesperson said.
Inmates in the medium-security Butner FCI 1 facility, which contains 914 total inmates, were given masks a couple of weeks ago, after an outbreak of Covid-19 occurred in the lower compound.
"Those inmates on the lower compound that were symptomatic were moved to one of the two isolation units," a BOP spokesperson told CNN. "In an abundance of caution, asymptomatic inmates were also given a surgical mask."
Staff members that work in isolation areas or in close proximity to an inmate with Covid-19 are required to wear PPE, the BOP said.
Visits to federal prisons are currently suspended.
Across the country, 335 federal inmates and 185 BOP staff have tested positive for coronavirus, according to BOP data. Nine federal inmates have died from the virus; 15 inmates and 12 staff have recovered, according to the BOP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.