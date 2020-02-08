A mother and her six children were killed early Saturday in a house fire in Clinton, Mississippi, fire officials said.
The children's father made it out of the home after trying to rescue his family, CNN affiliate WJTV reported.
He was taken to a hospital with injuries, the station reported.
Firefighters responded just after midnight, said John Alman, deputy chief of the Clinton Fire Department.
The cause of the blaze was under investigation, Alman said.
The names of the victims were not immediately released. They range in age from 1 year to 33 years, WJTV reported.
The charred remains of the home could be seen Saturday morning on TV news footage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.