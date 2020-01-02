A 4.0 magnitude earthquake lightly shakes the Los Angeles area

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake lightly shook the Los Angeles area, striking in the ocean off coastal Southern California. The quake was centered in the Pacific Ocean about 15 miles south of Port Hueneme.

 CNN

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake lightly shook the Los Angeles area early Thursday, striking in the ocean off coastal Southern California.

The quake began at 2:13 a.m. PT, centered in the Pacific Ocean about 15 miles south of Port Hueneme, a city roughly 60 miles west of downtown Los Angeles, the US Geological Survey says.

The quake produced light to weak shaking, the USGS says.

It felt like a quick jolt in Los Angeles-area communities such as West Hollywood, Marina del Rey and South Gate, people told CNN affiliate KABC.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.