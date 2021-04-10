Six people were injured Friday night when people in two vehicles shot at each other on a Fort Worth, Texas, freeway, police said.
The two vehicles, which police say each had several occupants, were traveling eastbound on the Southwest Loop of the 820 freeway just after 10 p.m. local time, when people began shooting for unknown reasons, according to police.
Stray bullets hit a woman driving an unrelated vehicle and a man who was inside his house on the service road, police said.
Six people in all were shot and taken to hospitals, police said, where one was in critical condition and five were being treated for gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.
The suspects are unknown and were at large, said police, who consider the incident gang-related.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.