Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 130 UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF TORNADO WATCH 127. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN GEORGIA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 47 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL GEORGIA BALDWIN BIBB BUTTS CRAWFORD JASPER JONES MONROE PUTNAM IN EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA GREENE HANCOCK TALIAFERRO WARREN WILKES IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BARROW CLAYTON COBB DEKALB DOUGLAS FAYETTE FULTON GWINNETT HENRY MORGAN NEWTON ROCKDALE WALTON IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA CLARKE OCONEE OGLETHORPE IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA CARROLL HARALSON PAULDING POLK IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA CHATTAHOOCHEE COWETA HARRIS HEARD LAMAR MARION MERIWETHER MUSCOGEE PIKE SPALDING TALBOT TAYLOR TROUP UPSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATLANTA, BARNESVILLE, BREMEN, BUENA VISTA, BUTLER, CARROLLTON, CEDARTOWN, COLUMBUS, CONYERS, COVINGTON, CRAWFORD, CRAWFORDVILLE, DALLAS, DECATUR, DOUGLASVILLE, EATONTON, FORSYTH, FORT BENNING, FRANKLIN, GRAY, GREENSBORO, GRIFFIN, JACKSON, LAWRENCEVILLE, MACON, MADISON, MANCHESTER, MARIETTA, MILLEDGEVILLE, MONROE, MONTICELLO, NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY, PINE MOUNTAIN, RIVERDALE, ROBERTA, SPARTA, STOCKBRIDGE, TALBOTTON, THOMASTON, WARRENTON, WASHINGTON, WATKINSVILLE, WEST POINT, WINDER, WINTERVILLE, AND ZEBULON.