“It wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t great.” That’s how Jackson High Red Devil Head Coach Dary Myricks summed up Jackson’s 34-2 win over the Monticello Purple Hurricanes from Jasper County High School in a scrimmage game at Red Devil Hill on Aug. 13.
“There were too many mistakes,” Myricks said. “I’m definitely not going to take the win away from them. I felt like there were some things we did really well. We were physical at times, but we just shot ourselves in the foot. It’s not that we wanted to run up the score, but we could have put up more points if we had executed and been cleaner.”
Jackson had 14 yellow flags thrown against them. Six of the penalties were for holding calls, with the majority of them coming on whichever side of the Red Devils offense was closest to the Monticello bench.
Instead of a regular 6-man officiating crew, there were only four officials for the scrimmage game, and that may have lended aided in some of the questionable calls, but Myricks said he would be watching the calls on video later.
“It doesn’t matter,” he said. “We need to clean some things up.”
To protect both teams’ quarterbacks in what amounted to a practice game, defenders were not allowed to tackle the QB’s unless they were beyond the line of scrimmage. If there was a touch or near touch behind the line, the officials whistled the end of the play, with the ball being placed wherever the quarterback was at the time.
There were also no kickoff or punt returns. Offenses started on their own 30-yard line after kickoffs, and wherever punts were downed.
The Red Devils played just about every player they had, with first and second string offenses and defenses interchanging during the first three quarters, and the fourth quarter being played by third string players.
Monticello got the ball first and went nowhere. Jackson started its first drive on their on 43, with Luke Matthews at quarterback. J.T. McKibben got the first first down for the Red Devils went he went off tackle for 8 yards to the Monticello 45. On the next play, Matthews hit Okemus “Junior”Grier on a crossing pattern. Grier zigzagged from one side of the field to the other and back as he dodged would-be tacklers on his way to a touchdown. Officially it was a 45-yard score, but Grier probably ran twice as far going back and forth across the field. Peyton Zimmerman added the PAT and Jackson led 7-0 with 8:28 left in the first quarter.
The Red Devils scored again on their third possession, starting at the Monticello 46 with 23 seconds left in the first quarter. McKibben went up the middle for two yards on first down. On second and eight, Matthews hit Chance Goddin outside and Goddin scooted down the field for a 44-yard score as the buzzer sounded ending the first quarter. Zimmerman booted the PAT and Jackson led 14-0.
Les Callen came in to quarterback the Red Devils in the second quarter. With 3:04 left, Jackson started an 8-play, 49-yard drive. On second and goal at the two-yard-line, Dawson Livingston took the direct snap and bulled his way across the goal line behind his blockers for the score. With Zimmerman’s PAT, Jackson led 2-10 with 16 seconds left in the first half, and took the lead into halftime.
The third quarter proved to be a stalemate as the Red Devils worked on their plays with different personnel in the game. The defense held the Monticello offense at bay the entire game.
The Hurricanes’ only score came at the end of the third after a Monticello punt rolled to the 1-yard-line. On first down, the Jackson running back was stopped in the end zone for a safety, and Monticello got its only points in the game, trailing 21-2 as the fourth quarter started.
Jeshua Hosford took over as QB and E’tavious Potts as running back for the final period, and both made the most of their opportunity. On Jackson’s first drive, Potts carried the ball five times for 50 yards, with the last run being a 6-yard plunge off-tackle for the score. The PAT was ruled no good and Jackson led 27-2 with 8:16 left in the game.
On Jackson’s next drive, the Red Devils went 55 yards on 8 plays, with Hosford hitting Ja’Nalian Fears in the end zone for an 11-yard scoring strike. With the PAT, the final score was 34-2.
“I thought our quarterbacks looked decent,” Myricks said. “We threw the ball well. Our running backs ran the ball hard. I want to see where we might have messed up on some of our blocking. On defense, there were times we looked really well getting to the ball.
“It wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t great. So we’ve got some work to do.”
Jackson has a wet week to get the work done before hosting the Ola Mustangs Friday night at Red Devil Hill. Kick off is at 7:30 p.m.
