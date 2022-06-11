The Woodstock Generation, along with family and friends, will come back to life again on June 25 at “Woofstock,” the second annual party fundraiser for Butts Mutts and the Butts County Humane Society.
The party will be held at The Village at Indian Springs Amphitheater, and attendees are urged to dress up in tie-dyed shirts, flower power, shorts and go-go-boots, and peace signs. Come and enjoy food and drinks and dancing the night away to the band “Night Fever.”
Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the band will play from 7-10 p.m. Individual admission lawn tickets are available for $50 each (make sure to bring your own chairs or blankets), and tables (for 8) on both the covered pavilion level & uncovered terrace level are available for $650 each.
There will be a bar offering beer & wine, as well as frozen and mixed drinks, but no food will be for sale on site. Make plans to carry in your own picnic dinner to enjoy during the show.
This will be a great event, rain or shine & all proceeds benefit Butts Mutts!
Please note that this event is for adult humans only. No pets allowed at the venue!
Sponsorships are available by contacting a board member directly, reaching out online at www.ButtsMutts.com or messaging them via their Facebook page.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/woofstock-tickets-320761374907
