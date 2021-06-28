The Woodstock Generation, along with family and friends, came back to life June 26 at "Woofstock," the annual party fund raiser for Butts Mutts and the Butts County Humane Society. Held at The Village at Indian Springs Amphitheater, attendees dressed up in tie-dyed shirts, flower power, mini-skirts and go-go-boots, and peace signs, enjoying food and drinks and dancing the night away to "Contagious."
Woofstock brings the 60's and 70's back for a fun time and good cause
- Larry Stanford
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
