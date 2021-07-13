Wolf Pack.jpg

The Wolf Pack are the Butts County Department of Leisure Services Adult Soccer Champions for the 2021 Spring Adult Soccer League. Manager is Mark McLeod, and Co-Captains are Ryan McLendon and Reginald St. Julien. McLendon is also one of the coaches for the BCDLS Jackson Elite FC soccer team, the Youth Championship winning team. Team members are Mark McLeod, Tommy Cooper, Herston Hall, Dustin Powell, Reginald St. Julien, Ryan McLendon, Christopher Eidson, Brandon Cook, Joaquin Orozco, Riley Alewine, Yury Valasiuk, Joe Guth, and Rodney Mason. Congratulations Wolf Pack!

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

