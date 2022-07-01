There will be at least one new face in the Butts County School System central office and in the principal’s office at Jackson High School when school starts back in August.
Will Rustin, who has been principal of Jackson High School since 2018, has been named the new Assistant Superintendent of Operations. Rustin succeeds Dr. Darrell Evans, who retired at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
And taking Rustin’s place as JHS Principal will be Desmond Foster, who is coming to Jackson from Roberta, where he serves as principal of Crawford County High School. Foster will be reunited with his boss, as Butts County Superintendent Clint Lowe, who succeeded Dr. Todd Simpson in May after Simpson retired, was the Crawford County Superintendent.
Rustin first came to the Butts County School System in July 2015 from the Lamar County School System becoming the assistant principal of Henderson Middle School. In June 2017 he became the assistant principal of Jackson High School as well as its athletic director.
In 2018, following the promotion of Dr. Simpson from Jackson High principal to school superintendent, Rustin was named the JHS principal.
Foster was approved by the Board of Education at their June 14 meeting as the new principal of Jackson High School. Foster is coming to Butts County from the Crawford County School District where he has served as principal of Crawford County High School since 2020. Foster served as an Assistant Principal at Crawford County Middle School from 2016-2020. Foster also has a wealth of experience as a high school teacher and counselor in the Lamar County School System where he served from 2007-2016.
Foster graduated from Griffin High School in 2000. He earned a Bachelor's of Business Administration from Clayton State University in 2004, a Masters in School Counseling from University of West Alabama in 2011, and a Specialist in Educational Leadership from Valdosta State University in 2016.
