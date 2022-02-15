With one exception, the Butts County Board of Commissioners received a clean bill of health on its Fiscal Year 2021 (July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021) financial audit. Rae Johnston of Haisten & Johnson PC in Jackson presented the audit review at the BOC’s Jan. 10 meeting.
Johnston said the only finding was that payments from the tax commissioner’s office to commissioner’s office are still not being made in a timely manner. The 2020 audit found the same problem and Johnston said it has not yet been corrected.
“Last year we also found that payments from the tax commissioner to the commissioners’ office were not being made in a timely manner,” Johnson noted in her report. “State law requires that these monies be turned over every two weeks. During our audit, we noted that on several occasions throughout the year, the payments made to the commissioners’ office were late. We recommended that the tax commissioner take the necessary steps to update the close-out process within the tax commissioner’s office so that biweekly payments could be made as mandated by state law to the proper county officials. While some improvements have been made related to this finding, we do not feel that the finding has been corrected at this time.”
Overall, the audit found that the county’s financial position has improved over last year. The county has total net assets of $75.7 million, an increase of $5.9 million over last year’ s total net assets of $69.8 million. The county still has a deficit of $1.3 million, but, said Johnston, with the deficit in 2020 being $5.1 million, the county was able to bring the deficit down significantly.
Looking at the four major funds reported on in the audit, Johnston said the newest fund is the ARPA Fund, which records the amount of money the county has received from the American Rescue Plan Act. In 2021 Butts County received $2.4 million. It is considered unearned revenue until the county spends the money on eligible designated projects in the upcoming fiscal year.
The General Fund ended the year with a fund balance of $9 million, and increased by $4.2 million in 2021, compared to an increase of $2 million in 2020. In 2021, General Fund revenues exceeded the budget by $3.4 million and General Fund expenditures and transfers were $734,000 less than budget. Revenue was over budget mainly due to increases in property values, title ad valorum tax, local options sales tax and receipt of COVID-related grants.
The 2018 SPLOST capital projects fund was $1.8 million at the end of 2021 as compared to $4.5 million at the end of Fiscal Year 2020 on June 30. Projects underway include the renovation of the courthouse and the expansion of the administration building.
The amount held in the 2018 SPLOST debt service fund was $954,000 compared to $839,000 in 2020. These funds are held for paying principal and interest on the 2018 SPLOST funds.
In closing, Johnston commended the county staff for their hard work in preparing items needed for the audit and congratulated Chief Financial Officer Rhonda Blissit for the county receiving the GFOA Certificate for Excellence in Financial Reporting for FY2020. Johnston said to her knowledge this is the first year the county has ever received this award.
After serving serving as auditor for the last 26 years, Johnston is retiring, and the county presented her with a proclamation honoring her service to the county.
