The suspect accused of stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death and injuring four others while they were tubing in a Wisconsin river Saturday appeared in criminal court Monday, charged with intentional homicide.

Nicolae Miu, 52, has been charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of first-degree intentional attempted homicide, according to court records.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.