Will we have six more weeks of winter, or an early spring? It pretty much depends on who you believe - Punxsutawney Phil or General Beauregard Lee. The two weather prognosticating groundhogs disagreed on Tuesday morning, Feb. 2.
Up in Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, Penn., Phil saw his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter are coming. But at Weathering Heights at Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson, Gen. Lee didn't see his shadow, meaning spring is on the way.
Groundhog Day came to the United States with German immigrants, who settled in Pennsylvania in the 1700s and brought their seasonal superstitions with them. The town of Punxsutawney, located about 84 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, has observed Groundhog Day since 1886, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.
In most years, thousands travel to the city to watch Phil hopefully predict warm weather on the horizon. In deference to the pandemic, this year Punxsutawney Phil made his annual Groundhog Day prediction virtually, without a live audience. This is the 106th time Phil has seen his shadow.
In Jackson, Gen. Lee was livestreamed on the Dauset Trails Facebook page as he exited from his groundhog-sized antebellum-style mansion. He ventured to both sides of the front porch of his mansion before moving into his yard, never seeing his shadow.
But who is more accurate? StormFax Almanac data shows that Phil has been accurate about 39% of the time, but Weather Underground claims his accuracy is only about 36%.
In contrast, PolitiFact in 2011 stated that Gen. Lee has a 60% national accuracy for an early spring, compared to Phil's 30%.
Still not sure who to believe? Well, while Phil and Gen. Lee are the most famous groundhog prognosticators, check out some predictions from other groundhogs and their relatives from around the nation.
• Illinois: Woodstock Willie - shadow.
• Louisiana: T-Boy the Nutria (a large semi-aquatic rodent) - no shadow.
• Maryland: Western Maryland Murray - shadow.
• Michigan: Woody the Woodchuck - no shadow.
• New Jersey: Milltown Mel - no shadow.
• New York: Staten Island Chuck - no shadow.
• New York: Dunkirk Dave - no shadow.
• New York: Malverne Mel - no shadow.
• New York: Holtsville Hal - no shadow.
• North Carolina: Sir Walter Wally - no shadow.
• Oregon: Nancy the Hedgehog - no shadow.
• Oregon: Filbert the Beaver, otherwise known as Stumptown Fil - shadow.
• Ohio: Buckeye Chuck - no shadow.
• West Virginia: French Creek Freddie - no shadow.
• Wisconsin: Jimmy the Groundhog - no shadow.
Final score:
• No Shadow (including Lee) - early spring: 13
• Shadow (including Phil) - 6 more weeks of winter: 4
If the majority of the groundhogs are correct, we'll have an early spring
Still not sure? Well, two well-known human weather forecasters — the Farmer's Almanac and Accuweather — are both predicting more prolonged cool/cold weather for the next few weeks. So take your pick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.