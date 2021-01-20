Willie Mayfield of Butts County has been honored by both the Jackson Housing Authority and the Barnesville Housing Authority for his kindness and positive attitude.
The Jackson Housing Authority presented Mayfield with a framed copy of the JHA News in which he was lauded for his kindness:
"On any given day, you will see Willie Mayfield out and about in our community. He always greets others with a positive attitude and a smile on his face. He is always eager to help others, with no expectations. While out for his daily walks, he picks up trash, even when it is not in his own yard, because he truly cares about his community. Be a good neighbor, pay it forward and lead by example, especially for your kids. Help make our world a better place. We thank you, Mr. Mayfield! Be good to people for no reason!"
The Barnesville Housing Authority also honored Mayfield with a card and gift card.
"Mr. Mayfield, your act of kindness, care of your community and being a good neighbor has been noticed. The Housing Authority would like to 'Pay It Forward' with this gift card to Walmart. Thank you for being a wonderful neighbor and positive role model to others."
