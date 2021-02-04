The Butts County chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is paying tribute this month to the founders of Georgia and to Revolutionary War patriots with ties to our state and county.
Each year around the date of Georgia Day on Feb. 12, members of the William McIntosh DAR Chapter in Jackson enjoy a luncheon and program about Georgia history and those who contributed to the cause of freedom in the Revolutionary War.
This year’s in-person event was cancelled due to Covid, but members are using social media and their monthly newsletter to recognize founders and Revolutionary War patriots who lived in Georgia, served in Georgia, or received land grants in Georgia after the war.
“In middle Georgia there are many, many descendants of soldiers and other patriots who directly aided the American Revolution," stated chapter member Sue Oglesby. "Most descendants don’t even realize that some of their ancestors were involved in the revolution and played a significant role in the establishment of Georgia as a state. Our chapter wants to help build awareness of contributions made by these ancestors.”
Butts County has many ties to the Revolutionary War. According to Charlene Bryson, chapter Registrar, there are several revolutionary patriots buried in Butts County, and at least 25 patriots who served in Georgia.
“Since each DAR member must prove and document her lineage from her revolutionary patriot, the DAR has amassed a large data base of patriots and descendants," said Bryson. "This data base can be invaluable in helping prospective members trace their own ancestry. Georgia Day is a reminder of how we are surrounded by history right here in Butts County and of how our country’s founding over 250 years ago has links to our part of Georgia.”
DAR is a non-political service organization committed to community service, veterans’ programs, citizenship, education, and historic preservation. DAR sponsors several schools, including Berry College in Rome. The chapter in Butts County initiates recognition of Constitution Week in Jackson, provides supplies for schools and nursing homes, sponsors the DAR Good Citizenship Award and the DAR essay contest, and completes historic preservation projects such as marking graves.
“We do a lot of projects, and we have fun while doing them,” said Sharon Pennebaker, Chapter Regent. “We are always happy to have visitors at our meetings. And we are especially thrilled to meet prospective members. We are eager to help them find and document their ancestors’ links to the revolution. It can be quite exciting to discover a Revolutionary patriot and to learn where and how that person contributed.”
The NSDAR is open to any woman 18 years old or older who can prove descent from ancestors who fought or provided service during the American Revolution. To learn more about DAR and the local chapter, see www.williammcintosh.georgiastatedar.org or contact them at wmmcintoshdar@gmail.com.
