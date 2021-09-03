The William McIntosh Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring two American History Essay Contests.
The first contest is for students in grades 5-8, and the topic is “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.”
There is also a contest this year for students in grades 9-12, and the topic is a “Patriot of the American Revolution.”
The deadline for submitting essays is Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
The contest is open to all students in public, private or parochial schools, and those who are home schooled. For additional information, contact Sue Oglesby at 678-752-9056.
