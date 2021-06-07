CONYERS - Following 2020 when pandemic concerns led to a virtual Memorial Day ceremony and the outright cancellation of the Veterans Day ceremony at the Walk of Heroes/Veterans War Memorial, 2021 saw a large crowd of both young and old attend the Memorial Day ceremony on May 21 at the site, located adjacent to Black Shoals Park.
Taking part in the ceremony was Roberta Cosby as she presented a wreath from the William McIntosh Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Walk of Heroes board vice-chair Dusty Brown introduced the keynote speaker, Chaplain, Lt. Col. Stacey L. Hanson, a native of Rockdale County,
Hanson is a licensed and ordained elder and certified professional educator who has served eight unique United Methodist churches in Georgia and South Carolina for over 18 years as pastor in charge and chief administrative officer. In addition, he is the division chief of Plans, Programs and Training, Headquarters, Air Force Reserve Command, Robins Air Force Base. He assists and advises the command chaplain with career field management tasks such as recruiting, commissioning, and training, and directs the total force Chaplain Candidate Program.
Hanson, who also served as chaplain at Arlington National Cemetery, noted the current gratefulness people extend to military personnel today and said when he is in uniform, he doesn't mind being thanked most days, except on Memorial Day.
"The purpose of Memorial Day is not to thank the ones who have or are serving," Hanson said. "The purpose of Memorial Day is to remember the ones who served and never made it home, and we need to redirect our appreciation on that day."
Hanson recalled several instances of conducting services at Arlington National Cemetery for veterans killed during wartime, including Col. Noel Hoblet, a medical officer who served in WWII and Korea, but was killed in 1952 when a transport plane carrying him and 16 others to a base in Alaska crashed on the side of a glacier high in the Canadian mountains.
"It was so high up that they could not recover his remains until 2012 when the glacier had melted enough for the crash site to be found," Hanson said. "The remains were brought to Arlington National Cemetery to be laid to rest. His two sons were Air Force pilots who served in Vietnam. They asked me after the ceremony if I could stand with them, three abreast, as they stood before their father's grave, and render one final gesture of honor, the slow hand salute that is always rendered when you honor the dead."
Hanson also recalled leading a group on a tour of Israel, and them being there when Israeli soldiers were attacked by Hamas and Israel called up its reservists, noting that every Israeli adult is a reservist until they turn 40. He said he was worried and feared about keeping his group safe and secure if Israel went to war.
"These thoughts had never gone though my mind before," he said. "Then I realized, it was Memorial Day at home, and the reason I had never had to sit in a conflicted country with enemies all around me, the reason I had never had to worry and fear was because of those who had gone before me to ensure that I never would, and that none of us will ever have to feel what it feels like to be in a country surrounded by enemies that is now under attack. So we all owe a slow hand salute to those who made it possible for us to feast and be merry on what otherwise is a pretty somber day."
Nine organizations presented wreaths at the ceremony, including seven local chapters of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution:
• Atlanta Chapter, Atlanta
• Baron DeKalb, Decatur
• Col. John McIntosh, Conyers
• John Clarke, Social Circle
• Matthew Talbot, Monroe
• Sergeant Newton, Covington
• William McIntosh, Jackson.
Also presenting wreaths were the Georgia Vietnam Veterans Association, Chapter 5, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 5290.
