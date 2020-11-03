William McIntosh Chapter, NSDAR has launched “Project Patriot." Project Patriot seeks to identify enlisted personnel from Butts County who will be on duty in places far from home during the Christmas season.
The chapter will be sending these enlisted personnel a gift package to help lessen their situation of not being able to be home with family.
Name, rank, and contact information of local service members are needed. Anyone knowing of Butts County enlisted personnel who will not be able to get home for the holidays, please contact Erion Starker at PO Box 326, Jackson, GA 30233, as soon as possible.
