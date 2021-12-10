At the annual William McIntosh Chapter NSDAR Christmas Luncheon, several ladies were recognized for their Years of Membership and Service to DAR. Pictured left to right is is membership chair Sue Oglesby presenting certificates to Jo Anne Miller - 25 years, Jan Hogan - 10 years, and Celeste Lawrence - 40 years. Those recognized but unable to attend were Anna Crum - 25 years, Mary Wistrom - 20 years, and Nida Kay Reynolds and Nancy Sims - 10 years.
featuredpopularurgent
William McIntosh Chapter NSDAR honors members' service
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Local
featured
- By Dave Williams Bureau Chief Capitol Beat News Service
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Robert Henderson Jr. receives sentence of 20 years, 12 to serve, in Oct. 31, 2019 shooting death of Nicholas Bryan
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Hundreds turn out to watch and participate in the Jackson Christmas Parade
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Worldwide candle lighting Dec. 12 to remember deaths of children
- Historic markers, monuments in Jackson City Cemetery being cleaned and restored
- Emma Lura McLaurin Blankenship
- Robert Henderson Jr. found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in shooting death of Nicholas Bryan
- Congress wants to kill the 'backdoor Roth IRA.' Here's what it means for you
- Butts County Jail Logbook
Images
Videos
Collections
- Fastest-growing counties in Georgia
- PHOTOS - Scenes from the 2021 Jackson Christmas Parade
- How COVID-19 affects the brain
- Autism spectrum disorder prevalence in children is climbing—here’s what to know
- 10 stories of hyperinflation in history
- 10 billion-dollar disasters of 2021
- 20 essential terms for commercial real estate investing
- Famous actors from Georgia
- These dogs are available now for adoption at Butts County Animal Control
- ON THE MARKET: Butts County home built in 1915 sits on 7 acres of fenced land
Latest News
- State Senate panel takes up nonpartisan school board elections
- CNN Heroes celebrates 15 years of inspiring the world
- Butts County Farm Bureau urging students to apply for $65,000 in GFA scholarships
- William McIntosh Chapter NSDAR honors members' service
- ‘Right to Farm’ debate to be renewed in General Assembly
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Are you planning to give more to charitable organizations this holiday season?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.