The United States Postal Service (USPS) recently celebrated Clifford C. Marshall and Lynn Anglin, City Carriers, as well as William A. Cook, Rural Carrier, Jackson, USPS for 25 and 30 years of service to the federal agency, respectively.
The Atlanta District Manager and Atlanta Performance Cluster recognized Marshall and Anglin with the coveted 25-year service award and emblem pin; and, presented Cook the highly sought after 30-year service award pin.
“Butts County is a good place to work. Jackson residents are some of the most thoughtful people," said Marshall. “We have a great office, good leadership and a good staff of employees,” adds Marshall.
“It’s a pleasure to serve the Jackson community,” said Anglin. “Working with a good team of people and serving a good community is quite pleasing.”
“I enjoy working at the United States Postal Service and being apart of the Butts County
community,” said Cook.
Marshall, Anglin and Cook join an elite group of postal employees who have dedicated their lives to providing world class service to communities that they serve. During their tenure, Marshall, Anglin and Cook have worked with Postmasters: Sherman Carter, Eddie Cole, Angelete Coombs, Doug Gray, Joe Harris, Jimmy Herring, Bill Ivey, Debra Kinsey, J.R. Lowery, Tim Payne, Donnie Phillips and Derissa Shannon and Robert Thompson; and currently, Dana Jones.
