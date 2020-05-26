Butts County was one of 36 school districts that recently received donated Wi-Fi Rangers to help fill the internet connectivity gap for students in rural areas. Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced the donation of 448 Wi-Fi Rangers May 12 from AT&T to the Georgia Department of Education, Foundation for Public Education.
Butts County School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said the school system already had 10 Wifi Rangers set up and running and that the eight devices they received from the state came too late for the remainder of the school year, but will be handy to have if remote learning continues in the fall.
"We purchased 10 of those ourselves very early own, right before we had to call school off," Simpson said. "It just happened we were having some conversations at the state level about our usage of those and we were asked if we would accept some additional ones, and we said we would. They were happy to provide us another box of eight of them. That gives us at total of 18 devices that we can deploy throughout the community should we need them going forward."
Simpson said the school system had been considering purchasing the devices for some time because of the lack of internet and wifi service in parts of the the county, and because so much of learning has become internet-based.
"It was something that we had been looking at as we move closer to a plan where students will be able to check out devices (laptops) to take home; we thought that it might be wise to pair an initiative like this where we pair some mobile hotspots with that," Simpson said. "So when we saw this coming, we ordered 10 of them. But that puts us in a really good spot, having that many of these mobile hotspots that we can take around."
Simpson added that the wifi devices help, but don't completely solve the problem.
"We still have to have an area where we get cell signal," he said. "If there is no cell service, the hotspot won't do us any good. We do have some areas in the county where there is not a very strong cell signal nor an internet provider.
"We have had some usage with the devices we put out. They have a limited amount of data and the ones that we have that are deployed now are serviced by Verizon. These new ones coming from the state currently have an AT&T data plan that is already paid for three months, and it is an unlimited plan. So we have to weigh service providers and their saturation in that area.
"We have parts of our county where AT&T works very well, but Verizon doesn't, and vice versa. So this does give us some capabilities to have devices that are serviced by two different providers."
The superintendent added that in the short time the school system used the 10 wifi units they bought, they were able to track usage of them.
"The Verizon devices have a data limit on them, so we required when someone pulled up to use that device, that they sent a technology administrator an email requesting the password, and there was an automatic response sending the password once we verified it was our student," Simpson said. "So through that set up we were able to determine roughly how many used it. It was lower than we anticipated, but we know that they were getting used."
