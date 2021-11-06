A Missouri couple is $2.4 million richer thanks to a persistent wife.
"My wife forced me to pull over and buy a Lottery ticket because I was wanting to get home and watch the football game," her husband told Missouri Lottery officials on Thursday. "So I pulled over and bought the Lottery ticket out of frustration."
The lucky couple, from Jackson County, purchased a Lotto Quick Pick ticket from Casey's General Store in Grain Valley. They matched all six numbers in the October 23 drawing, and were the sole winners.
The odds of matching 6 of 6 numbers is 1 in 3,529,526, according to lottery officials.
Of course, the chances of your spouse pestering you are much higher. But sometimes it pays to listen.
