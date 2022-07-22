The wife of a decorated New York City firefighter is suing the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, after a tree on the property fell on the family car and killed her husband, according to a lawsuit.

Angela Skudin alleges that when she and her husband, Casey Skudin, were celebrating Casey's birthday at the estate on June 17 with their two children, a rotting tree fell on their car, fatally breaking Casey's neck and inflicting multiple spinal fractures on their 10-year-old son, according to the suit filed in Buncombe County, North Carolina last week.

