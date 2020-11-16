Whitney Farmer was named the 2020 Jackson High School Homecoming Queen Friday night. Gavin Glass was named the Homecoming King, Chelsey Gotel was named the Homecoming Princess, and Trey Hawley was named the Homecoming Prince.
Pomp and circumstance surrounded the halftime event, as each class representative was escorted through an archway of swords provided by the Jackson High NJROTC Unit, as the Jackson High Red Regiment band played.
The class representatives were:
Freshmen:
• Aleea Nail
• Sheriyah Roberts
Sophomore:
• Mariah Jester
• Lia Watts
Junior:
• Braelyn Mayfield
• Krupa Patel
Senior Boys:
• Carson Biles
• Jay Cosby
• Gavin Glass
• Trey Hawley
• Xavier Moore
• Tommy Pettus
• Jaylan Roberts
Senior Girls:
• Lauren Boling
• Daylen Eison
• Whitney Farmer
• Chelsey Gotel
• Emily Hyson
• Lara Maddox
• Ellie Mercer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.