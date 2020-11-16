Whitney Farmer was named the 2020 Jackson High School Homecoming Queen Friday night. Gavin Glass was named the Homecoming King, Chelsey Gotel was named the Homecoming Princess, and Trey Hawley was named the Homecoming Prince.

Pomp and circumstance surrounded the halftime event, as each class representative was escorted through an archway of swords provided by the Jackson High NJROTC Unit, as the Jackson High Red Regiment band played.

The class representatives were:

Freshmen:

• Aleea Nail

• Sheriyah Roberts

Sophomore:

• Mariah Jester

• Lia Watts

Junior:

• Braelyn Mayfield

• Krupa Patel

Senior Boys:

• Carson Biles

• Jay Cosby

• Gavin Glass

• Trey Hawley

• Xavier Moore

• Tommy Pettus

• Jaylan Roberts

Senior Girls:

• Lauren Boling

• Daylen Eison

• Whitney Farmer

• Chelsey Gotel

• Emily Hyson

• Lara Maddox

• Ellie Mercer

