Whimsical (rainy) weather is making it hard for the Red Devils to squeeze in the baseball games on their schedule, but they found time to get in some games once they headed south to Cook County (Adel) for a border-wars showdown.
While weekday Region 4-AAA games against Westside-Macon were postponed Friday because of unplayable fields, the Red Devils found dry ground in south Georgia. There, they split a pair of games on Saturday against teams from the Jacksonville, Fla., area.
They came up short in a 10-7 loss to Yulee, but bounced back for an 8-3 victory over West Nassau. That left Jackson 4-5 and has the athletics department scrambling to make up games.
They were able to reschedule a game with Hampton on Monday, but even as of late that afternoon they were still looking for an opportunity to make up the games against Westside.
Non-region games are lower priority by definition, but any opportunity for Ryan Duffey's team to get itself on solid footing is welcomed.
The Red Devils are supposed to face Kendrick twice this week. The first game is set for Tuesday, and the second is set for Thursday. But with rain in the forecast both days, actually being able to play is anybody's guess.
On Saturday, they could get a chance - if the rain holds off - to exact some revenge against the Strong Rock Christian team that beat them 10-0 on Feb. 27, only this time the game will be in the friendly confines of Wallace Field in the shadow of Red Devil Hill.
The school that hosted the border-wars showdown, Cook, also is scheduled to pay the Red Devils a visit that same day. The double-header begins with Strong Rock at 11 a.m. and Cook County at 4 p.m
If that sounds like the beginnings of a busy month, it is. The Red Devils were scheduled to play 16 games in March.
While he is still trying to figure out all the complications involved with rescheduling games, Jackson athletics director Calvin Scandrett announced that the junior varsity would be adding a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 7, at 4 p.m. against Eastside.
