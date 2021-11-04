Carlos Duffey made history Tuesday night, Nov. 2, when he won the Jackson mayoral election, becoming the first Black mayor in the city’s history. Duffey defeated former city clerk Jeannette Riley for the seat, 514-483.
Duffey said after the election he is feeling good.
“I’m very humbled for the community to think well of me to lead the city,” he said.
Duffey ran on a platform of uniting the city and said while knowing he is the first Black elected mayor is very moving, he is a mayor for all of the people of Jackson.
“The thing is, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 made it possible for Blacks to vote, and not only that, made it possible for me to run for elected office,” Duffey said. “That is powerful, and although we’re not a big city, at the same time, we get to lead this city. But that is a great accomplishment and I’m looking forward to it.
“I am a mayor of the people. I said this from the beginning. I didn’t make a big deal out of being the first Black mayor, although I didn’t want to ever overlook that history. But at the same time, I’m a mayor of the people, I’m a mayor of Jackson.
“So it is flattering to know that I’m the first Black to be elected mayor, but at the same time it is always going to be about Jackson.”
Duffey will be sworn in and take office in January when current mayor Kay Pippin’s term ends. In the meantime, he plans on learning as much as he can about being mayor.
“I’m going to be transitioning, meeting with the current mayor and understanding the aspects of it, getting all of the tools I need to be successful going forward,” Duffey said. “That will be big deal going into these last two months, sitting with her, sitting with all of the department heads, understanding what everybody does and how we’re going to work together in moving forward. That’s going to be the main focus before January.”
The Jackson City Council had the first reading of their 2022 budget Nov. 2, before the results of the election were known. The proposed budget of $14.5 million includes funding for a city manager position, another first for the city.
Mayor Pippin noted that the mayor’s position is only supposed to be part-time, and while she has been able to act as a full time mayor for the last eight years due to being retired, that both Duffey and Riley already have full time jobs. She added that the council had agreed to wait until the new mayor took office to allow them to have a say in the selection of the new city manager.
Duffey said he thinks it is time for Jackson to have a city manager.
“I think that is an A+ for the city, having a city manager,” he said. “I’m 100% in favor of having a city manager, because the mayor’s role is not a full time role per se, so to have someone there to balance that and the day-to-day operations of running the city is going to be very pivotal to make sure that we have the team to move forward as a city,
“Most progressive communities that have a city manager are all doing very well and I don’t see why Jackson won’t be able to do well, too,” he added. “I think having that city manager will cause us to dive a little bit deeper into our city finances, but I’m looking forward to working with whomever that person is.”
