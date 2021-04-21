When monster trucks take over Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for the inaugural Monster Jam event at AMS, one local fan favorite will be Bad Company, driven by John Gordon from Hiram.
Gordon, 26, was born and raised in Hiram. He got his start in monster trucks after connecting with the Anderson family, owners of possibly the most famous and recognized monster trucks of all time, Grave Digger, in mud racing.
"I got into monster trucks through mud racing with my dad," Gordon said. "Me and my dad had a mud truck and we went mud racing and we got to know the Andersons, who started Grave Digger."
Gordon went to work for the Andersons, and was the crew chief for two-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Ryan Anderson (Son-uva Digger) for three years before deciding to run his own truck. He came home and partnered with Dustin Rogers, owner of Loose Cannon Racing, and they built their own truck with the body of a 2015 Chevy Silverado.
Gordon said Rogers liked the name "Bad Company," but Gordon was concerned they wouldn't be able to use it since Adam Anderson, the oldest son of Dennis Anderson (the original driver of Grave Digger and founder of Feld Entertainment Monster Jam), was using Bad Company as the name for his mud truck.
"Dustin said to call him up and see if he cares, because that's a mud truck and this is a monster truck. So we called him and he was cool with it. He said we just had to give his kids free t-shirts for life," Gordon said with a chuckle.
Gordon and Bad Company have been competing since 2018. He said the monster trucks usually compete throughout the year, but that the past year has been different because of the pandemic."
"This is only our second show this year," he said. "It has been really slow this year, trying to ease back into everything because of this Covid ordeal."
Gordon and Bad Company made history in March of 2019 when they completed the first in competition forward momentum backflip without a staged ramp during an event in St. Louis, Mo.
"It was kind of like a gainer in the pool," he said. "Usually when we do a backflip, we land right where we started at. But I did this off of a dirt ramp they call an A-pack, or a mini-ramp. It actually has four buried semi tires on each side mounted on a steel rack to give you a nice rebound off of it. I hit it and did the backflip and went all the way forward and landed on the other side of the jump."
Gordon admitted it wasn't something he actually planned.
"I hit it a little bit faster than we normally do for a backflip, just trying to see what would happen," he said "It worked out for the better. Was it all intentional? Absolutely not."
Gordon said the competition this weekend will consist of three phases.
"We'll start off with racing and do elimination racing," he said. "This weekend we'll actually do side-by-side drag racing, so it will be fast-paced and really exciting.
"After that, we go into what used to be called the Wheelie Competition, but now it's called Two Wheels Skills. You can do a doughnut or a bicycle on the side two tires, a stoppee on the front tires, a wheelie, your best trick on two wheels. You get two attempts on that.
"Then there will be intermission, and then there will be free style, which is everybody's favorite."
This weekend, in addition to Gordon and Bad Company, fans will see:
• "Megalodon" driven by Adam Anderson
• "Grave Digger" driven by Krysten Anderson
• "Bakugan Dragonoid" driven by Ryan Anderson
• "Monster Energy" driven by Todd LeDuc
• "Great Clips Mohawk Warrior" driven by Bryce Kenny
• "Max-D driven by Tom Meents
• "Zombie" driven by Bari Musawwir
• "Wild Side" driven by Zack Garner
• "Avenger" driven by Jim Koehler
• Rage" driven by Cory Rummell
• "Monster Mutt Dalmatian" with the driver still to be decided.
Monster Jam will be on the front straightaway infield at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, Apr. 24, and Sunday, Apr. 25, with two competitions each day at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets are available at boldticket.com.
