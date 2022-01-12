General Beauregard Lee, Georgia’s Official Weather Prognosticator, will make his 2022 prediction from his home at Dauset Trails Nature Center on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2.
Will more cold days loom on the horizon, or is spring just around the corner? Find out what Beau has to say. The main gate will be open by 6 a.m. Beau will make his prediction around 7:30 a.m. Souvenir shirts will be sold for cash or check only. We look forward to seeing you at the Trails.
Dauset Trails Nature Center is a private, non-profit nature center located near Jackson. Dauset Trails provides outdoor educational experiences showcasing Georgia’s native wildlife, flora, early farm life, hiking and mountain bike riding trails, and horse riding trails on 1400 beautiful, scenic acres. Free admission and parking.
Dauset Trails Nature Center is located at 360 Mt. Vernon Road in Jackson. Please visit their website for itinerary updates, directions and more information at www.dausettrails.com
