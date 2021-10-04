What we know so far about the California oil spill

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb, Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster. * From late tonight through late Wednesday night. * Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area. Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal streamflows across the watch area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&